Gunshots heard in Kitchener, police find damaged cars
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 11:33AM EDT
Several vehicles with damage consistent to gunshots were found in Kitchener on Thursday.
Police responded to the area of Orchid Crescent and Grey Fox Drive around 6 p.m.
Someone had reported hearing gunshots overnight the night before.
When police arrived, they found vehicles that had what appeared to be bullet holes.
They are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.