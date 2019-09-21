Featured
Gunshot reports under investigation in Cambridge
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:02PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating in Cambridge following several reports of gunshots made by residents.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Friday in the area of Barnickle Drive.
No one was injured during the occurrence.
Police believe the incident was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.