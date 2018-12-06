

CTV Kitchener





Three people were arrested after search warrants were carried out at two Cambridge addresses.

Police conducted the searches on Glenmorris Street and Livingstone Crescent on Dec. 5.

Suspected fentanyl, carfentanil, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized.

Police said they also found two loaded handguns, ammunition, stun guns, bear spray and a number of bladed weapons were seized.

Two Cambridge males and a Cambridge female were arrested.

They face a number of drugs and weapons charges.