Guns seized, man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police seized two long guns from a home in Kitchener. (WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 8:55AM EDT
A Kitchener man has been arrested after police seized two guns from a property.
The seizure took place around 2:00 p.m. at a residence on Briar Avenue in Kitchener.
One man, 62, was arrested and charged with several firearm related offences.
In addition to the two long guns, police also found ammunition, magazines and knives.