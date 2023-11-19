Gun used during road rage incident in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are looking for a man who attacked a driver with a gun during a road rage incident.

On Wednesday evening, a man was driving on Franklin Boulevard and then stopped at Can-Amera Parkway.

He said another driver got out of his vehicle and threatened him.

The other man then got back into his vehicle.

Police said both cars continued along Franklin Boulevard before turning onto Saginaw Parkway.

They stopped again at Green Vista Drive.

That’s when the victim said the driver pulled out a gun, threatened and struck him with the weapon.

The driver fled the scene.

He’s described as a white man, between 20 to 30-years-old, with dirty blonde hair.

No description of his vehicle was provided by police.

The victim, they say, was not seriously hurt.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.