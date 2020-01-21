KITCHENER -- Some police activity on a Cambridge street is connected to a stabbing earlier this month.

Regional police executed a warrant at a home on Carter Crescent on Tuesday morning.

Officials say a man was taken in custody, arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened back on Jan. 8 at a residence on Linden Drive.

In that instance, a man was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of Tuesday's warrant, police say they recovered a firearm and some ammunition.

A 46-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and firearms-related offences.

He has not been identified.

The accused is being held in custody until a show cause hearing.