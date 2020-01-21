Gun seized after police carry out search warrant in Cambridge
Police say a gun and ammunition were seized after a search warrant was executed in Cambridge. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- Some police activity on a Cambridge street is connected to a stabbing earlier this month.
Regional police executed a warrant at a home on Carter Crescent on Tuesday morning.
Officials say a man was taken in custody, arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened back on Jan. 8 at a residence on Linden Drive.
In that instance, a man was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result of Tuesday's warrant, police say they recovered a firearm and some ammunition.
A 46-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and firearms-related offences.
He has not been identified.
The accused is being held in custody until a show cause hearing.