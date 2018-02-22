

CTV Kitchener





A road rage incident in Delhi has police looking for a man who allegedly brandished a gun at another driver.

Norfolk County OPP describe the driver as a thin, grey-haired man who they believe to be in his 50s. He was seen driving a beige Toyota Tacoma crew cab pickup truck.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say, the truck was being driven dangerously on James Street in Delhi.

When another driver stopped beside the Tacoma, the truck driver allegedly made a rude gesture toward the other driver and then pulled out “what appeared to be a handgun.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.