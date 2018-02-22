Featured
Gun seen during road rage incident; driver sought by police
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 5:07PM EST
A road rage incident in Delhi has police looking for a man who allegedly brandished a gun at another driver.
Norfolk County OPP describe the driver as a thin, grey-haired man who they believe to be in his 50s. He was seen driving a beige Toyota Tacoma crew cab pickup truck.
Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say, the truck was being driven dangerously on James Street in Delhi.
When another driver stopped beside the Tacoma, the truck driver allegedly made a rude gesture toward the other driver and then pulled out “what appeared to be a handgun.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.