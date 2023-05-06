Gun salute celebrates King Charles' coronation in Guelph

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As it happened: King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver