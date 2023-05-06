Gun salute celebrates King Charles' coronation in Guelph

The City of Guelph and members of the Canadian Armed Forces marked the coronation of King Charles III with a celebratory gun salute Saturday.

Charles was crowned king Saturday morning in a ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.

In Guelph, gunfire rang out from York Road Park around 11 a.m.

It was one of several events organized around the region to mark Charles’ accession to the throne.

The event took place at York Road Park. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)