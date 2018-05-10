

CTV Kitchener





A man says something that looked like a gun was pointed at him in Kitchener early Thursday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 19-year-old man told them it began around 2:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled up beside him as he arrived at his home on Colton Circle, near Fairway Road and Lackner Boulevard.

The man told police that two people with balaclavas got out of the SUV and told him to “drop everything.” The man said he ran away, and the strangers got back into their SUV and drove away.

When the 19 year old returned home, the SUV allegedly showed up again – along with a silver four-door Hyundai.

The man reported that a person who had been sitting in the SUV’s front passenger seat called out to him and pointed an object resembling a gun at him.

The man went inside his home and called police, at which point both vehicles left.