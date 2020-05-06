KITCHENER -- Three people are facing charges after Brantford Police seized a number of items in a drugs and weapons investigation.

In a news release, police say they arrested an armed person on Tuesday at a residence on Alfred Street.

While carrying out a search warrant, officers reportedly seized a semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, 250 grams of suspected cocaine with a street value of about $25,000, prescription medication, and roughly $5,000 in cash.

A 28-year-old from Hamilton is facing eight charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and possession of drugs for the purchase of trafficking.

Two women, a 19-year-old from Hamilton and a 27-year-old from Brantford, have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as careless storage of ammunition.

The charges have not yet been proven in court.