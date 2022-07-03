Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Officers were seen walking through the tents on Victoria Street around 4 p.m. with their guns drawn.

One of the witnesses captured video of the police response and shared it with CTV News.

The police service said they were called to scene by security working at 100 Victoria Street North who reported that a gun was used during a physical altercation.

"Upon police arrival, an adult male was identified as being involved in the disturbance; however after further investigation, no weapon was located and the male was released unconditionally," they said in a media release.

Police added that no one was hurt at the encampment.

They said given the type disturbance call they received, police "responded with high priority due to public safety concerns and to ensure the safety of those in the immediate area."