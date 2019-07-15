

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a gun was used in a robbery at a Cambridge motel overnight.

It happened on Hespeler Road around 1:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say two men entered the building and demanded cash from an employee.

One of the men was reportedly holding a handgun during the robbery.

No one was injured, the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.