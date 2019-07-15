Featured
Gun allegedly used in Cambridge motel robbery
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 10:58AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a gun was used in a robbery at a Cambridge motel overnight.
It happened on Hespeler Road around 1:20 a.m. Monday morning.
Police say two men entered the building and demanded cash from an employee.
One of the men was reportedly holding a handgun during the robbery.
No one was injured, the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.