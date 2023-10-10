Kitchener

Gun allegedly pointed during argument in Cambridge Centre parking lot

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police are investigating an argument that allegedly involved a gun being pointedat someone.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Cambridge Centre around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the gun was not fired and no injuries were reported.

They add that they’re looking to speak to the people who were in a white sedan and a silver sedan that were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

