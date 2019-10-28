

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A man has been charged after an incident in Cambridge where a gun was reportedly fired by accident.

Regional police responded to an apartment on Beck Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to a news release, police believe that a gun had been fired by accident.

A Cambridge man, 27, has been charged with the following:

Discharge firearm – recklessness

Unsafe storage of firearm

Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

Police are still investigating.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact police. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.