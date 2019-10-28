Featured
Gun accidentally fired in Cambridge, police believe
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 11:08AM EDT
KITCHENER – A man has been charged after an incident in Cambridge where a gun was reportedly fired by accident.
Regional police responded to an apartment on Beck Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
According to a news release, police believe that a gun had been fired by accident.
A Cambridge man, 27, has been charged with the following:
- Discharge firearm – recklessness
- Unsafe storage of firearm
- Possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
Police are still investigating.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact police. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.