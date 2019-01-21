

CTV Kitchener





The Brantford Police Service has seized a semi-automatic hand gun and over $26,000 of controlled substances after arresting a man on numerous charges.

While performing a traffic stop in response to reports of a motor vehicle theft on Jan. 11, police engaged in a short pursuit when the driver fled on foot before making an arrest.

Police say that the accused had left a semi-automatic hand gun in the bathroom of a nearby business and was trying to flee the area.

The man was allegedly in possession of a large amount of money and a knife. A search of the vehicle revealed a backpack in the trunk with suspected drugs of over $26,000 in value.

That figure includes fentanyl with an estimated street value of more than $15,000.

The investigation also revealed that the accused was bound by court orders with conditions.

He is currently facing five charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and eight charges relating to firearm possession.