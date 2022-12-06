Guinea pig population growing at Guelph Humane Society

The number of guinea pigs at the Guelph Humane Society (GHS) keeps rising now that ten guinea pig pups have been born – a result of the 15 abandoned guinea pigs taken in by GHS in the fall.

This week, five guinea pig pups were born, according to a social media post from GHS. “A few have been found to be pregnant and to date 10 have been born at GHS,” the post read.

In October, 15 mostly juvenile guinea pigs who appeared to have been abandoned were found in Mapleton Township.

The humane society said the animals were inside cages that were two-and-half feet long, too small to properly house one guinea pig.

In the fall, GHS called on the community to donate to help provide care for the large intake of guinea pigs.