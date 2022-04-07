Guilty verdict for man who fatally stabbed brother in 2017

A man who fatally stabbed his brother in 2017 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

A judge delivered that verdict to Mohammed Younus on Wednesday.

On August 27, 2017, an argument broke out between Younus and Shamsul Alamshah at a home on Mooregate Cres. in Kitchener.

Court heard that it was over money Younus had loaned to his brother.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Younus gave Alamshah $20,000 to purchase a home in 2014. Three years later he demanded the money back out of anger towards his brother.

Alamshah's wife, Maria Fayyaz, testified that Younus was upset that his brother wouldn't help sponsor his son so he could come to Canada. She said Alamshah would only sponsor Younus’ son if Younus got a job, but Younus did not want to work.

Fayyaz also testified that her husband agreed to pay back the money by selling jewelry and other items.

Alamshah, Fayyaz and other family members went to Younus' home on August 27 to deliver the money.

Fayyaz told the court that a physical altercation broke out and she and her husband left the home, but Younus followed with a knife.

Alamshah was stabbed four times.

He died in hospital later that day from a wound in his chest.

Younus' trial was delayed several times before it officially got underway in April 2021.

The sentence has not yet been set.

The judge handed down part of the decision and will continue on April 21.