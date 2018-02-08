

CTV Kitchener





Three men arrested after an Ingersoll man was killed at a party have pleaded guilty to offences in connection with his death.

Riley Shannon, 21, died last March after being run over by a John Deere skid steer at a property in Dorchester.

Two 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man, all from Thames Centre, were arrested on charges including dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

All three appeared in court Wednesday, where they pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Court heard that the three men had been riding the skid steer, while Shannon was trying to stop them. Shannon somehow got caught in the machine’s track and was run over, at which point the three men took off into a nearby wooded area.

No date has been set for the three men to be sentenced.

With files from CTV London