Guilty plea in death of migrant farm worker
A command post could be seen set up outside of a rural property along Erb’s Road, with police tape surrounding the home.
Wilmot Township -
A migrant farm worker from Guatemala has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the July 2020 death of his co-worker.
Defence lawyer Liam O’Connor said his client Alex Lopez-Noriega entered the guilty plea Friday.
Lopez-Noriega was originally charged with first-degree murder for the death of his 33 year-old co-worker Luis Gabriel Cahuec Moran whose body was discovered in a Wilmot Township farm field.
At the time of the incident, police said Moran and Lopez-Noriega were known to each other.
Lopez-Noriega’s lawyer said his client’s next court date is Dec. 15.