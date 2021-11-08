Guilty plea in death of migrant farm worker

Wilmot Township -

A migrant farm worker from Guatemala has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the July 2020 death of his co-worker.

Defence lawyer Liam O’Connor said his client Alex Lopez-Noriega entered the guilty plea Friday.

Lopez-Noriega was originally charged with first-degree murder for the death of his 33 year-old co-worker Luis Gabriel Cahuec Moran whose body was discovered in a Wilmot Township farm field.

At the time of the incident, police said Moran and Lopez-Noriega were known to each other.

Lopez-Noriega’s lawyer said his client’s next court date is Dec. 15.