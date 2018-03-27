

CTV Kitchener





A woman who allegedly ran a red light in Guelph was taken to hospital after her SUV collided with a car.

The collision brought emergency crews to the intersection of Woodlawn and Elmira roads around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Guelph police, the 82-year-old Guelph woman driving the SUV suffered serious injuries in the crash. She has also been charged with failure to stop for a red light.

The driver of the car was not hurt.