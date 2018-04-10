

CTV Kitchener





A 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital Tuesday after falling through ice while trying to save her dog, which was trapped in the water.

The situation brought emergency crews to a private pond on Sideroad 30 near Belwood around 9 a.m.

Police officers pulled the woman to safety. Paramedics then took her to hospital to be treated for exposure to frigid conditions.

According to police, the dog was able to get to safety on its own and was not injured.

Wellington County OPP say people should treat all ice as potentially unsafe and exercise caution around ice.