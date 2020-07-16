KITCHENER -- A woman was airlifted to hospital and five kids were taken to hospital for assessment after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday.

Police say they responded to the crash on Arthur Street South near Industrial Drive in Elmira just after noon on Thursday.

An SUV and a transport truck reportedly collided with a minivan there.

The occupants of the first two vehicles were not injured, a news release explains.

The driver of the minivan, however, a 46-year-old Kitchener woman, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The kids, all under the age of 16, were taken to a local hospital to be assessed.

Arthur Street was shut down for a short time between Whippoorwill Drive and Oriole Parkway.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.