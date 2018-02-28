

CTV Kitchener





A man spotted behaving suspiciously behind a Guelph home has been charged with voyeurism and trespassing.

Guelph police say the 31-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with an incident on Feb. 10.

Early that morning, the man was allegedly seen in a backyard near Paisley and Edinburgh roads.

Police say anyone who notices anything suspicious on their property should contact them immediately.