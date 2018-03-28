Featured
Victim of fatal Wellington Road 7 collision identified
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 8:59AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 11:02AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of the fatal collision in Guelph-Eramosa Township on Tuesday morning.
Police say 48-year-old Richard Lane of Fergus died when he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Wellington Road 7 north of Guelph.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is not considered a contributing factor.