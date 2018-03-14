

CTV Kitchener





Two people who allegedly smashed their way into a gas station to steal lottery tickets were later arrested more than 50 kilometres away.

A gas station on Wellington Road 124 at Wellington Road 29, about five kilometres north of Rockwood, was broken into around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Wellington County OPP say evidence at the scene suggested a vehicle was used to break through the front entrance of the business.

According to police, the vehicle believed to be responsible for the break-in was later spotted in Brant County. It was stopped and two people were arrested.

Further details were not immediately available.