Guelph police say someone broke into a fenced construction area and damaged equipment.

They believe it happened sometime between 5:15 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday at St. John’s Elementary School on Victoria Road.

Police say someone pushed over the fencing and went into the construction area where they damaged construction equipment.

Police estimate the damage to be between $90,000 and $100,000.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone police.