University of Guelph lands $1.3M in grants from Walmart Foundation
A sign is seen at the entrance to the University of Guelph on Friday, March 24, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Hannah Yoon)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 10:34AM EDT
The University of Guelph says its researchers are getting close to $1.3 million from the Walmart Foundation to study food waste reduction.
The grants will support two projects that offer different strategies for reducing the amount of food waste going into landfills.
A team led by Professor Mike von Massow of the university's Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics department will evaluate the effectiveness of policy interventions to reduce household food waste across Canada.
He says the interventions could range from a communications campaign to providing culinary classes that teach people how to make use of leftovers.
The other project by engineering professor Mario Martinez involves developing a method to turn food waste into a value-added supplement that can be incorporated into other foods.