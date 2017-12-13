Featured
Uber driver had suspended licence: police
The ride-hailing app Uber is shown on a smartphone in Montreal, Thursday, May 14, 2015. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 1:26PM EST
A man pulled over in Guelph was working for Uber and shouldn’t have been driving at all, police say.
The man’s vehicle was stopped by officers in downtown Guelph around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver was working for Uber despite having a suspended driver’s licence.
A 30-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with driving while under suspension.