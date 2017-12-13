

CTV Kitchener





A man pulled over in Guelph was working for Uber and shouldn’t have been driving at all, police say.

The man’s vehicle was stopped by officers in downtown Guelph around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver was working for Uber despite having a suspended driver’s licence.

A 30-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with driving while under suspension.