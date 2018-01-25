

CTV Kitchener





Eating an apple a day might become a little bit easier thanks to researchers at the University of Guelph.

A team at the university has developed a new preservative that they say increases the shelf life of fruits and vegetables.

They call it Enhanced Freshness Foundation, or EFF. It uses an organic compound known as hexanal.

Gopinadhan Palivath, a professor in the university’s department of plant agriculture, says EFF provides produce with longer shelf lives, which helps both producers and consumers, as well as an increased harvest window.

A study published in the journal Scientia Horiculturae found that applying EFF to nectarines before harvesting them can give them an extra week before they soften and brown.

Another study, which was published in Postharvest Biology and Technology, found that applying the preservative after harvest can lead to greenhouse vegetables taking three weeks longer than normal to ripen.

EFF has also been tested on strawberries and mangoes

Palivath says the preservative could lead to huge economic benefits for developing countries where fruit production makes up a large part of the economy.

If regulatory approvals are received, EFF-based products could be available within two years.