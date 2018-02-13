

More than $700 million will be spent over the next 10 years to keep the University of Guelph and the provincial government working together on agricultural and food innovation.

The province announced its 10-year, $713-million commitment to maintaining the relationship between the school and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Monday.

University officials say the money will help the university and OMAFRA focus on applying things like artificial intelligence and data analysis to the agri-food sector.

“This novel partnership has positioned Ontario and Guelph as the epicentre of agricultural research and innovation in Canada,” university president Franco Vaccarino said in a press release.

Ontario’s agricultural sector is estimated to be a $37-billion industry directly responsible for more than 800,000 jobs.