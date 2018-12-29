

CTV Kitchener





Two teen males are facing multiple charges after throwing rocks from the Paisley Street bridge onto the Hanlon in Guelph on Friday night.

Police say five vehicles were hit by those rocks and one went through the windshield of a 36-year-old pregnant woman’s vehicle. She was not hurt.

When police arrived the teens fled the area. Witnesses helped officers apprehend the two people.

Police discovered the suspects were both breaching conditions from previous criminal charges.

The 15-year-old and 19-year-old from Guelph are facing up to 5 charges including mischief, endangering life, and obstructing police.

Both will appear for a bail hearing on Saturday.