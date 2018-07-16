

CTV Kitchener





Two more indecent acts in the span of two days have occurred in the royal city, according to police.

On Friday at around 6 a.m., police say they were called to the area of Douglas Street for a report of a man exposing himself.

Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old Guelph man and charged him with an indecent act.

Then on Saturday morning, police were called to area of Marilyn Drive and Woodlawn Road for another report of a man exposing himself.

Police are still searching for the man and say he’s described as being between 50 and 60 years old with grey moustache, a baseball cap, and blue shorts.