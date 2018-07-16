Featured
Two more indecent acts in Guelph, police say
Two more indecent acts in the span of two days have occurred in the royal city, according to police.
On Friday at around 6 a.m., police say they were called to the area of Douglas Street for a report of a man exposing himself.
Police say they have arrested a 27-year-old Guelph man and charged him with an indecent act.
Then on Saturday morning, police were called to area of Marilyn Drive and Woodlawn Road for another report of a man exposing himself.
Police are still searching for the man and say he’s described as being between 50 and 60 years old with grey moustache, a baseball cap, and blue shorts.