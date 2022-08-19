Two Milton men charged with 'drive-off thefts' from Waterloo Region dealerships

Two men from Milton have been arrested for "drive-off thefts" at car dealerships in Waterloo Region.

Police say there were six separate incidents between February and August of 2022.

The men allegedly distracted the salesperson before driving away in the vehicle being shown to them.

Police say six vehicles were taken: two Dodge Rams, two Dodge Caravans, a Honda Accord and a Jaguar.

A 27-year-old and 28-year-old, who were not identified in the police media release, were arrested on Aug. 18 after officers conducted a search warrant at a Milton residence.

Police say five vehicles were recovered at the property, including a Jaguar and a Dodge Ram that were stolen from Waterloo Region.

The total value of the vehicles is estimated at $200,000.

Both men have been charged with six counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession property over $5,000