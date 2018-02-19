

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say two of their cruisers were involved in collisions following a pursuit on Sunday.

Police say shortly before 5 p.m. they were called to check on the well-being of a female driver on College Avenue near Gordon Street.

According to police, the woman, who was in a white SUV, took off driving when officers tried to pull her over. Police say the officers pursued the vehicle onto the Hanlon Expressway where they say she rammed into a cruiser and tried to make a U-turn before hitting a second cruiser.

The woman and one of the officers suffered minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating and charges could be pending.

The intersection at College Avenue and the expressway was closed for several hours.