Tractor trailer tips on Hanlon Parkway
Lanes were closed for several hours while crews worked to get the truck upright.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 11:38AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 27, 2018 11:54AM EDT
A tractor trailer ended up on its side Saturday evening.
It happened in the southbound lanes on the Hanlon Parkway near Laird Road.
The right two lanes were closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.
There was no word of injuries or what caused the incident.