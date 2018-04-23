Featured
Tenant finds camera in washroom; voyeurism charge laid
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 3:24PM EDT
A Guelph man has been arrested after a camera was allegedly found in a washroom.
Guelph police say information about the camera brought them to a home in the city Friday morning. According to police, the camera had been placed in an “inconspicuous” location in the home’s washroom.
The camera was found by a woman who police describe as a tenant of the residence.
A 66-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism.