

CTV Kitchener





The city of Guelph has moved to make more than 100 parking spaces available in the downtown core.

At a council meeting on Monday evening, city staff was directed to open up more parking spaces in the perimeter surrounding the core.

Mayor Cam Guthrie says parking restrictions for a one-block periphery will be lifted during weekdays.

The temporary solution will free up approximately 140 to 175 spots.

Parking in the city has become an issue since two major parking garages closed down, at a loss of 400 parking spaces.

One parkade has been closed for renovations for a year and the second parkade is being completely rebuilt.

The new parking garage will take one and a half years to be constructed but will bring the number of parking spots from 86 to 500.

The city plans to install new signage for the temporary periphery parking.