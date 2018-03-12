

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





People were being urged to stay away from a government building in Guelph for a period of time Monday morning due to a suspicious package.

Guelph police say they learned about a suspicious package at the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs building at 1 Stone Road West around 9:30 a.m.

Although the package did not appear dangerous, police brought in a specialist to ensure it was not a risk to public safety.

By 11 a.m., with police unable to determine what the package was, the building was evacuated as a precaution.

After about half an hour, the package was removed from the area and people were allowed to return to the building.

Police said around 12:15 p.m. that they were still working to determine the contents of the package.