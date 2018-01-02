

Police say they have a suspect in the case of a car that was stolen on Christmas Day with a young child inside of it, and are seeking a warrant for his arrest.

They have not made the name of the suspect public, but say they will once the warrant has been obtained.

The toddler had been left in an unlocked, running car at a Fergus gas station while her mother went into the station.

The car was later found in the north end of Fergus, with the girl still inside.