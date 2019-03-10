

CTV Kitchener





A reported medical emergency has turned into a sudden death investigation for Guelph Police.

First responders were called to a motel on the north end of Guelph around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Police initially said the investigation of the death is in early stages and will be treated as suspicious until proven otherwise.

On Monday afternoon, police provided an update, saying that the death was no longer being considered suspicious. They indicated that the investigation had completed.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family, police say.