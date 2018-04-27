

Guelph Police say they received reports of several thefts from vehicles on Thursday.

Three vehicles were broken into in Wyndham Street South, Marilyn Drive, and Kay Crescent, police say.

Guelph Police are reminding everyone to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

They say it’s also a good idea to park your car in a well-lit and visible area whenever possible.