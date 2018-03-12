

CTV Kitchener





Guelph’s oldest soup kitchen is looking to the community for urgent help.

The Life Centre’s industrial stove died last week after more than 60 years of operation.

A new stove is estimated to cost several thousands of dollars. Organizers of The Life Centre say they don’t want to take that much money away from their food budget.

A fundraising campaign is now underway through the Guelph Community Foundation to help the organization pay for a replacement stove. In the interim, it will rely on meals prepared elsewhere and brought to the building.

The Life Centre operates out of the Royal City Church at 50 Quebec Street six days a week, providing meals for more than 100 people.