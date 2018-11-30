

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police arrested and charged a 44-year-old Kitchener man with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Patricia Lewis.

Patsy Lewis was found dead in her home on Gordon Street in Guelph in September 2014.

Guelph police said the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious and they deemed it a homicide.

Over the last four years, Guelph police units were investigating.

On Thursday they arrested 44-year-old Larry Kemp and on Friday appeared in a Guelph courtroom.