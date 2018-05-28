Featured
Snake in the grass prompts call to police
A brown snake is seen at the Ecomuseum Friday, September 29, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 10:54AM EDT
A large snake caused a lot of commotion in Guelph Sunday morning.
Guelph police say they were called to an east-end home around 10:20 a.m. to deal with a snake that had been found on the home’s front lawn.
The Guelph Humane Society was called in to help deal with the snake.
Police say the animal was captured and taken away from the property.