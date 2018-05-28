

CTV Kitchener





A large snake caused a lot of commotion in Guelph Sunday morning.

Guelph police say they were called to an east-end home around 10:20 a.m. to deal with a snake that had been found on the home’s front lawn.

The Guelph Humane Society was called in to help deal with the snake.

Police say the animal was captured and taken away from the property.