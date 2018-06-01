

CTV Kitchener





Ontario’s rabies problem has officially spread to Elora.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says a skunk found in the area around that community has tested positive for the virus.

It is not believed that the skunk ever came into contact with humans, meaning there is no risk humans contracted rabies.

Health officials say the discovery of the bat should serve as a reminder that people should stay away from wild animals and vaccinate their pets against the rabies virus.

Southern Ontario has seen hundreds of rabies diagnoses in rabid animals since late 2015, although the number of new cases has fallen from the peak of rabies activity. While raccoons have been the most common infected animal, the virus is also often found in skunks and bats.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says one rabid bat was found in Guelph in 2017 and another earlier this year. Last week, Region of Waterloo Public Health reported the recent discovery of a rabid bat within the region.

The province has dropped hundreds of thousands of doses of the rabies vaccine in forested areas around southern Ontario in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.