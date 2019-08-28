Featured
Six people taken to hospital in Puslinch crash
Six people were sent to hospital after a t-bone crash in Puslinch on August 28, 2019 (CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:55PM EDT
Six people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Puslinch.
It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Concession 2 and Wellington Road 35.
Four kids and two adults from the van were taken to hospital with various injuries, all non-life threating.
Three people in the other vehicle were treated on scene.
Police say a van was t-boned by the other vehicle and say the crash could have been much worse.
An investigation is underway.
Police say charges are pending.