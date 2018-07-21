

CTV Kitchener





The SIU is investigating the death of a man early Saturday morning in Guelph.

Police were called to a building near Waterloo Avenue and Beechwood Avenue around 3 a.m.

Inside they found an unresponsive man.

Officers gave the man medical assistance until paramedics arrived at the scene.

He was pronounced dead less than hour later.

A post mortem was performed hours later to try and determine the man’s cause of death.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information on the death to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.