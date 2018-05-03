

CTV Kitchener





The case of a man who overdosed while in a holding cell at the Guelph provincial courthouse is no longer being investigated by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

The SIU says it started looking into the March 20 incident because it was believed the man may have been seriously hurt during an interaction with police.

According to SIU director Tony Loparco, the man was taken to hospital in medical distress after ingesting “a substance that he had on his body” while in a holding cell at the courthouse.

As the 27-year-old man’s hospitalization was due to his own actions and not those of police, the SIU has ended its investigation.