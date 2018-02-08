An investigation into an arrest at the University of Guelph has ended because the arrestee refused to talk to investigators.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it was asked to investigate a Nov. 19, 2017 incident at the university.

According to the SIU, a 22-year-old man received a serious injury during the incident that led to his arrest.

The SIU says the man’s lawyer told investigators that the 22 year old would not take part in a formal interview and would not talk about his injuries.

As a result, the SIU has terminated its investigation.