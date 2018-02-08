

CTV Kitchener





An investigation into an arrest at the University of Guelph has ended because the arrestee refused to talk to investigators.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says it was asked to investigate a Nov. 19, 2017 incident at the university.

According to the SIU, a 22-year-old man received a serious injury during the incident that led to his arrest.

The SIU says the man’s lawyer told investigators that the 22 year old would not take part in a formal interview and would not talk about his injuries.

As a result, the SIU has terminated its investigation.