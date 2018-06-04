

CTV Kitchener





A fire that caused significant damage to a west Guelph home is under investigation by police, firefighters and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

The fire at the home on Queensdale Crescent was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Guelph fire chief John Osborne says crews arrived to find a “significant amount of flames” coming from the home’s garage.

After ensuring all people and pets were out of the house, firefighters worked to contain the fire to the garage and extinguish it.

There were no injuries directly caused by the fire, although one of the home’s three occupants was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

“The cat scratched some of the owners while they were trying to get them out of the house,” Osborne said.

A preliminary damage estimate stands at between $350,000 and $400,000.